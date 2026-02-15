Patna Police book retired IPS officer, raid home over ‘provocative’ posts on NEET aspirant’s death

In a separate communication, the police sought permission to search Das’s house, saying it was “essential”. It also sought deputation of a magistrate and a videographer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Surkasha Samhita (BNSS) to conduct the search.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaFeb 15, 2026 08:05 AM IST
Patna Police book retired IPS officer, Patna police, Amitabh Das retired IPS Patna, Patliputra Colony raid, NEET aspirant death Bihar, POCSO Act Section 22 violation, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita BNS cases Patna, misleading social media content FIR, Bihar Police Amitabh Das search, Chitragupt Nagar police station FIR, digital evidence seizure Patna, Indian express news, current affairsThe complaint cites content on various social media platforms as “objectionable”, alleging the information circulated “was not based on facts” and that its dissemination was aimed at influencing the investigation.
Patna Police have booked retired IPS officer Amitabh Das and searched his residence over “misleading and provocative” social media content linked to the death of a medical aspirant.

Police teams conducted raids at Das’s flat in Patliputra Colony and allegedly seized his mobile phone, tablets and some documents. In a complaint seeking an FIR against Das on February 13, a police sub-inspector of Chitragupt Nagar police station alleged that the retired IPS officer and others “have deliberately and maliciously circulated videos, posts and messages containing serious, misleading and provocative statements and baseless allegations to create wide-scale impact at the state level” in connection with the death of a female NEET aspirant.

Das was booked under sections for promoting enmity, causing disappearance of evidence, public nuisance and criminal intimidation under the BNS, as well as provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The complaint cites content on various social media platforms as “objectionable”, alleging the information circulated “was not based on facts” and that its dissemination was aimed at influencing the investigation.

It further stated that since the NEET aspirant case involves provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012, the alleged defamation and misinformation fall within the ambit of Section 22(1) of the Act, which is a cognisable offence.

“The search was conducted for his defamatory statements on various social platforms. It was also against POCSO rules. During the search, electronic devices and some letter pads were seized,” one official said.

 

Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

