Patna Police book retired IPS officer, raid home over ‘provocative’ posts on NEET aspirant’s death
In a separate communication, the police sought permission to search Das’s house, saying it was “essential”. It also sought deputation of a magistrate and a videographer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Surkasha Samhita (BNSS) to conduct the search.
The complaint cites content on various social media platforms as “objectionable”, alleging the information circulated “was not based on facts” and that its dissemination was aimed at influencing the investigation.
Patna Police have booked retired IPS officer Amitabh Das and searched his residence over “misleading and provocative” social media content linked to the death of a medical aspirant.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
Police teams conducted raids at Das’s flat in Patliputra Colony and allegedly seized his mobile phone, tablets and some documents. In a complaint seeking an FIR against Das on February 13, a police sub-inspector of Chitragupt Nagar police station alleged that the retired IPS officer and others “have deliberately and maliciously circulated videos, posts and messages containing serious, misleading and provocative statements and baseless allegations to create wide-scale impact at the state level” in connection with the death of a female NEET aspirant.
In a separate communication, the police sought permission to search Das’s house, saying it was “essential”. It also sought deputation of a magistrate and a videographer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Surkasha Samhita (BNSS) to conduct the search.
Das was booked under sections for promoting enmity, causing disappearance of evidence, public nuisance and criminal intimidation under the BNS, as well as provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The complaint cites content on various social media platforms as “objectionable”, alleging the information circulated “was not based on facts” and that its dissemination was aimed at influencing the investigation.
It further stated that since the NEET aspirant case involves provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012, the alleged defamation and misinformation fall within the ambit of Section 22(1) of the Act, which is a cognisable offence.
“The search was conducted for his defamatory statements on various social platforms. It was also against POCSO rules. During the search, electronic devices and some letter pads were seized,” one official said.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
Professional Expertise & Credentials
An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
Specialized Beats
Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues:
Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact.
Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors.
Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues.
Personal Interests & Digital Literacy
Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More