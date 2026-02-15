Patna Police book retired IPS officer, raid home over ‘provocative’ posts on NEET aspirant’s death

The complaint cites content on various social media platforms as “objectionable”, alleging the information circulated “was not based on facts” and that its dissemination was aimed at influencing the investigation.

Patna Police have booked retired IPS officer Amitabh Das and searched his residence over “misleading and provocative” social media content linked to the death of a medical aspirant.

Police teams conducted raids at Das’s flat in Patliputra Colony and allegedly seized his mobile phone, tablets and some documents. In a complaint seeking an FIR against Das on February 13, a police sub-inspector of Chitragupt Nagar police station alleged that the retired IPS officer and others “have deliberately and maliciously circulated videos, posts and messages containing serious, misleading and provocative statements and baseless allegations to create wide-scale impact at the state level” in connection with the death of a female NEET aspirant.