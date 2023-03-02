Patna NMCH doctor goes missing, family suspects kidnapping

Dr Sanjay Kumar, head of the pharmacology department at Patna’s Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), has been missing since Wednesday and his family has lodged a case of kidnapping at the Bihar capital’s Patrakar Nagar police station. The family, however, has not received any ransom call so far.

Dr Kumar’s wife, professor Saloni Kumari, who is the controller of examination, said in the FIR registered Thursday that her husband left home on Wednesday evening saying he was headed to Muzaffarpur for a college inspection.

Dr Kumar had parked his car at the hospital before leaving for Muzaffarpur by another car, which was later found abandoned at Mahatma Gandhi Setu connecting Patna and Hajipur. Both the mobile phones of the doctor were found in the abandoned car.

Indian Medical Association state secretary Dr Ashok Kumar said, “We are upset over the incident and demand police should find out the truth.”

Dr Bimal Karak, a former medical superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital, told The Indian Express, “The incident is very shocking. The family suspects kidnapping.”

Secretariat superintendent of police Kamya Mishra, however, told reporters, “The doctor’s vehicle was found at Mahatma Gandhi Setu. It is premature to say if it is kidnapping or anything else… The family has not received any ransom call.”