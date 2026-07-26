Arrested over Patna NEET protest, Tej Pratap sent to 14-day judicial custody

Yadav had joined demonstrators at Ram Gulam Chowk near Gandhi Maidan in support of the Bihar Bandh called over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. (Express Photo)

Former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Patna court in the early hours of Sunday after his arrest in connection with violence during the Bihar Bandh organised over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Yadav was produced before a judicial magistrate shortly after midnight after being brought from Naubatpur police station to the magistrate’s court. Following the remand order, he was shifted to Beur Central Jail. His lawyer, Jagannath Singh, said the defence had “received the arrest memo and would file a regular bail application on Monday”.

The case arises from unrest in the Gandhi Maidan area during Saturday’s Bihar Bandh, where protests escalated into incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and clashes with police.