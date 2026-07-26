Arrested over Patna NEET protest, Tej Pratap sent to 14-day judicial custody
FIR accuses Yadav of offences including rioting, attacking police personnel, damaging a police vehicle, obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties and causing injuries to the station house officer.
Former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Patna court in the early hours of Sunday after his arrest in connection with violence during the Bihar Bandh organised over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
Yadav was produced before a judicial magistrate shortly after midnight after being brought from Naubatpur police station to the magistrate’s court. Following the remand order, he was shifted to Beur Central Jail. His lawyer, Jagannath Singh, said the defence had “received the arrest memo and would file a regular bail application on Monday”.
The case arises from unrest in the Gandhi Maidan area during Saturday’s Bihar Bandh, where protests escalated into incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and clashes with police.
An FIR lodged at Gandhi Maidan police station reportedly accuses Yadav of offences including rioting, attacking police personnel, damaging a police vehicle, obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties and causing injuries to the station house officer.
Yadav was initially taken into preventive custody from the protest site during the afternoon. (Express Photo)
As per Yadav’s lawyer, among the major provisions invoked is Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to attempt to murder. As the offence is non-bailable, Yadav could not seek bail at the police station and will instead move the court for regular bail.
Preventive custody, then arrest
Police action against the former minister — the elder son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi — unfolded in two stages on Saturday. He had joined demonstrators at Ram Gulam Chowk near Gandhi Maidan in support of the Bihar Bandh called over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and was initially taken into preventive custody from the protest site during the afternoon. He was released a few hours later.
However, police began searching for him and at around 7.30 pm, a police team located Yadav at City Centre Mall in central Patna, where he was detained again before being formally arrested.
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Investigators have linked the arrest to the violence that erupted after the protest, during which police vehicles were allegedly damaged, toppled and officers came under attack. Authorities have alleged that the unrest also disrupted official duties and resulted in injuries to the officers.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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