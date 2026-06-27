Patna medical college principal absent during Nishant Kumar visit transferred

Terming the Bihar Health Department’s decision to remove him from additional charge as principal of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as “humiliating” and “authoritarian”, Dr Narendra Pratap Singh said on Friday that he was not asked for any explanation and that he had “no faith” in Health Minister Nishant Kumar.

“This action is humiliating. It has hurt my dignity. I think it is better to resign, retire and serve the public from home. Staying with such a government makes me feel disgusted,” Singh said.

He was removed from the post and transferred to Bettiah on Thursday, two days after he was found absent during Health Minister Kumar’s scheduled visit to PMCH. During the visit, the minister said repeated calls to the principal went unanswered and noted that no other officer had been assigned charge in his absence. Calling it a serious lapse, Nishant Kumar said action would be taken.

In a notification, the department said Singh had not applied for leave, informed the department, or handed over charge to any other officer before remaining unavailable. The order further said that because of his absence, several important administrative issues requiring discussion with the principal could not be taken up. It said that Singh’s conduct reflected “gross negligence”, “dereliction of duty”, “misuse of government resources” and “unauthorised absence”. He was removed from additional charge as PMCH principal and posted as professor, Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Bettiah, with immediate effect. Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department Professor Geeta Singh was subsequently given additional charge as PMCH principal.

Burn injuries

On Friday, Singh said he was absent during the minister’s visit because he had suffered burn injuries the previous evening and that senior officials had already been informed.

“My children and doctor sent photographs of my injuries through WhatsApp to the secretary, the medical superintendent and other officials,” he claimed.

Questioning the department’s claim that he was “missing”, Singh said, “Am I some criminal? If someone who has never stayed away from the hospital suddenly doesn’t come for one day, shouldn’t the department or minister first find out whether he has been injured, kidnapped, or something worse?”

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Responding to the allegation that he was found at his private clinic during office hours, Singh said, “My house itself has a clinic. If patients are sitting there, should I chase them away with a stick? They (the department) have interpreted that as private practice. Where else should I go if I am on bed rest at my own home? This is an attempt to damage my honour.”

He said officials in the principal’s office and the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) were aware of his condition and that there had been “no official communication from the department informing him about the minister’s proposed visit”.

Singh alleged that despite repeated attempts, no senior official spoke to him before the action was taken.

“I kept calling. Officers did not answer. The secretary, special secretary, OSD, even the minister’s private secretary, nobody tried to speak to me. Everybody rejected my request to be heard,” he claimed.

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Mental health concerns

Asked whether he would move court, Singh said his immediate concern was his mental health.

“I first need to come out of depression. I feel like committing suicide. I don’t feel like living anymore. We spend our lives relieving other people’s suffering… I believed the minister would act like a guardian. But without knowing the truth, if action is taken against us without even asking for an explanation, it is not just,” he said.

He also said he had “no faith” in Health Minister Nishant Kumar, alleging that the minister had ordered action without first ascertaining the facts surrounding his absence.

“I have no faith in him. After what has happened, I feel he does not even know the activities in his own department. They should first have found out whether I had met with an accident or whether something had happened to me. At the very least, a show-cause notice should have been issued before removing me,” Singh said.

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He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit to intervene. “I have respect for them and request them to take personal cognisance of the matter. I hope they ensure that a dignified and fair process is followed.”