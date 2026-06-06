‘Should we throw flowers?’: Videos show Khan Sir reacting to firing incident amid police search

As police continue searching for YouTuber and educator Faizal Khan, alias Khan Sir, who has been booked for allegedly asking his security guards to fire at a crowd outside his coaching institute on June 2, a series of classroom videos purportedly showing him commenting on the incident before students surfaced online, prompting police to appeal for calm and urge students not to be “misled”.

The videos, which could not be independently verified, surfaced as police stepped up security and intensified checks across the city in an effort to trace the educator. In one clip purportedly recorded inside Khan Global Studies (KGS), Khan is heard commenting on his guards’ actions, which are now central to the police investigation. Referring to the violence, which he has blamed on rivals, he says: “Jab tak police nahi aayi hai, tab tak ek bodyguard ko kya karna chahiye? (What should a bodyguard do until the police arrive?). They didn’t fire at anyone and didn’t conceal their actions. Police take time to arrive, they don’t come flying in five minutes. In the meantime, should we throw flowers at them or stand with an aarti plate and ask them to beat us too?”