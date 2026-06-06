‘Should we throw flowers?’: Videos show Khan Sir reacting to firing incident amid police search

As police continue searching for YouTuber and educator Faizal Khan, alias Khan Sir, who has been booked for allegedly asking his security guards to fireat a crowd outside his coaching institute on June 2, a series of classroom videos purportedly showing him commenting on the incident before students surfaced online, prompting police to appeal for calm and urge students not to be “misled”.
The videos, which could not be independently verified, surfaced as police stepped up security and intensified checks across the city in an effort to trace the educator. In one clip purportedly recorded inside Khan Global Studies (KGS), Khan is heard commenting on his guards’ actions, which are now central to the police investigation. Referring to the violence, which he has blamed on rivals, he says: “Jab tak police nahi aayi hai, tab tak ek bodyguard ko kya karna chahiye? (What should a bodyguard do until the police arrive?). They didn’t fire at anyone and didn’t conceal their actions. Police take time to arrive, they don’t come flying in five minutes. In the meantime, should we throw flowers at them or stand with an aarti plate and ask them to beat us too?”
As the clips circulated on Friday afternoon, Patna Police appealed to students not to get drawn into rivalries between coaching institutes. “All students are requested not to be influenced by anyone in the competition between coaching centres. No compromise will be made on crime control and maintenance of law and order,” police said in a public statement.
The violence that triggered the controversy took place around 10.10 pm on June 2 outside Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Kadamkuan area. Police alleged that a group of 15 to 20 persons vandalised the premises, hurled stones and assaulted a security guard. Khan subsequently blamed the violence on rivals and claimed “8 to 10 rounds” were fired outside his institute.
Earlier this week, police arrested three people linked to rival Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, including its director Raushan Anand, in connection with the violence. On Thursday, police arrested two security guards employed by Khan’s institute over the firing. In the FIR registered after their arrest, police said the guards told investigators they fired on Khan’s instructions, leading to the educator being booked for attempt to murder.
Police are continuing efforts to trace Khan and have intensified security checks across the city. Khan’s lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mouar, denied the allegations and said the legal team would move an anticipatory bail application by Monday. He also alleged that the FIR had been lodged with a “retaliatory” intent and that Khan’s name was added “solely on the basis of disclosure statements”.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
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