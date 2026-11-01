From Patna’s Jadughar to Asia’s number one, the journey of Bihar Museum

Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Expertise ... Read More
- Tags:
- Bihar
- Shashi Tharoor
While The Louvre has the enigmatic Mona Lisa, the Bihar Museum has the magnificent Didarganj Yakshi.
It is this stunning 3rd-century BC polished sandstone sculpture, among other artifacts and features, which now has the museum in Patna sharing the spotlight with the Paris landmark in a list of “World’s 100 Best Museums” published by the international travel guide, “Worth a Journey”.
Ranked ninth globally and first in Asia, Bihar Museum has emerged as the only museum in the continent to secure a position in the top 10.
Talking to The Indian Express, Anjani Kumar Singh, Director General of the Bihar Museum and former Chief Secretary of Bihar, said: “The best part of the travel magazine’s ranking is that it neither asked for an entry nor spoke to us. Its ranking is purely based on social media reach and visitors’ reactions.”
The museum had humble origins with a structure that was locally known as Jadughar or house of magic.
In its current form, as a state-of-the-art structure on Patna’s lifeline Bailey Road, the Bihar Museum became fully operational in 2017. Spread over 13.9 acres, it boasts a built-up area of 273,500 square feet.
In its assessment, Worth a Journey noted: “A modern state museum in Patna tracing Bihar’s history from the Stone Age to modern times through sculptures, coins, manuscripts, and folk art. A spacious building with open courtyards and lawns houses chronological galleries, a children’s gallery, and a short history film.”
Highlighting the museum’s primary strengths, the guide made special mention of its ancient sculpture galleries, the children’s gallery, and regional folk art gallery. It recommended that visitors “set aside four to five hours to thoroughly explore the sprawling campus.”
The travel guide evaluated institutions worldwide based on cultural value, infrastructure, visitor experience, and accessibility. The Bihar Museum stood out for its architecture and spatial design, planned by Maki and Associates, where open courtyards, natural light, and green spaces enhance visitor flow and overall experience.
Other features that drew special praise were the exhibitions and historical narrative. The museum’s chronological arrangement traces regional history from the Stone Age through ancient empires to contemporary times, supported by a vast depth and variety of artifacts, including ancient sculptures, coins, rare manuscripts, archaeological discoveries, and regional folk art.
The modern galleries take visitors on an immersive journey through South Asia’s history, featuring rare ancient Kurkihar bronze sculptures from the Pala Empire, classic Nalanda stone murtis, and vibrant regional craft traditions such as Madhubani art, Patna Qalam paintings, and Sikki grass craft.
Said DG Singh, “The criteria for assessing a museum have changed — it is no longer just about the building and the collection, but also about how much cultural and literary activity takes place and how the audience responds.”
Among the literary activities mentioned are several book launch events, seminars, and a recently concluded literature festival held on the premises.
The Bihar Museum was a dream project of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who relocated the Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University for the purpose.
While the initial sanctioned cost of the project was Rs 498 crore, an additional budget of Rs 542 crore was later approved separately for an underground heritage tunnel linking the Bihar Museum with the old Patna Museum – the one known as Jadughar. This tunnel is now 70-80% complete, said sources.
Prominent visitors who have praised the museum’s rich collections include author and politician Shashi Tharoor and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Other museums that featured in the magazine’s top 100 list are the Vatican Museums, the National Museum of China (Beijing), British Museum (London), Natural History Museum (London), The Metropolitan Museum of Art/ The Met (New York City), American Museum of Natural History (New York City), and China Science and Technology Museum (Beijing).
“Such rankings do make us happy and proud,” said Singh. “But we are not beating our own drum about it, as a lot more work remains to be done.”