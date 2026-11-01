From Patna’s Jadughar to Asia’s number one, the journey of Bihar Museum

While The Louvre has the enigmatic Mona Lisa, the Bihar Museum has the magnificent Didarganj Yakshi.

It is this stunning 3rd-century BC polished sandstone sculpture, among other artifacts and features, which now has the museum in Patna sharing the spotlight with the Paris landmark in a list of “World’s 100 Best Museums” published by the international travel guide, “Worth a Journey”.

Ranked ninth globally and first in Asia, Bihar Museum has emerged as the only museum in the continent to secure a position in the top 10.

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Talking to The Indian Express, Anjani Kumar Singh, Director General of the Bihar Museum and former Chief Secretary of Bihar, said: “The best part of the travel magazine’s ranking is that it neither asked for an entry nor spoke to us. Its ranking is purely based on social media reach and visitors’ reactions.”