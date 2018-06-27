Patna HC passes order on illegal confinement of Bihar judicial officer’s daughter

The woman told the court that she is not comfortable staying with her parents and wants to stay separately The woman told the court that she is not comfortable staying with her parents and wants to stay separately

The Patna High Court today ordered that the daughter of a judicial officer in Bihar, on the report of whose alleged illegal confinement by her parents it had taken suo motu cognizance of, be lodged at the guest house of her alma mater here and be provided with adequate security. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad passed the order after the woman was produced before the court, as per its yesterday’s direction.

The woman told the court that she is not comfortable staying with her parents and wants to stay separately. The woman’s parents were also present in the court when it pronounced its order while posting the matter for further hearing on July 12. Her parents are said to be opposed to her decision to marry a Delhi-based lawyer.

Referring to the news item of which the court had taken suo motu cognizance, the court noted that the 25-year-old woman “decided to get into wedlock” with the person of her choice “without any coercion, pressure or any adverse influence”. The court further ordered, “Keeping in view the facts and circumstances” and the welfare of the woman that she be put up at the guest house of her alma mater here for the next 15 days.

The court also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, to ensure that adequate security is provided to the woman during her stay at the guest house and a guard, preferably a lady police officer, is present in the premises round-the-clock.

The woman is free to interact with whomsoever she wishes, the court said. She has been provided with a mobile phone by her parents, at the request of the court, and she is free to talk to anybody or convey her refusal to meet or talk to anybody through the lady constable/officer during her stay at the guest house, it said.

However, the court grants liberty to the parents to visit the woman in the campus and talk to her, subject to her consent, whenever they wish, it added. Moreover, the counsel for the Delhi-based lawyer whom the girl wishes to marry, told PTI, “The court has also issued specific instructions that while the media was free to report the proceedings, care must be taken that none of the details like names of the girl, the boy and her parents or her father’s place of posting be mentioned.”

