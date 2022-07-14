scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Patna HC acquits all 13 convicts in 2016 Gopalganj hooch case

Nineteen people had died after drinking spurious liquor between August 15 and August 18 in 2016 in the Gopalganj district of Bihar.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
Updated: July 14, 2022 9:39:03 am
Bandhu Ram (in the middle) who lost his eyesight because of drinking sourious liquor, is upset with acquital of all 13 accused. Ram's son-in-law Anil Ram had died because of drinking spurious liquor. (Photo by Govind Kumar)

The Patna High Court Wednesday acquitted all the 13 people, nine of whom were sentenced to death and four to life in jail, in the 2016 Gopalganj hooch tragedy case in which 19 people had died after drinking spurious country-made liquor.

A Gopalganj court had sentenced nine men to death and handed four women the life sentence in March last year. This was the first death sentence under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

The Patna High Court’s division bench of Justice Ashwini Kumar Singh and Justice Harish Kumar found “procedural lapses” in the police investigation, which was the main ground for acquittal of all the 13 accused.

Defence counsel Vikas Ranjan Bharti told The Indian Express: “The court talked out procedural lapses. Once we get the order copy, we would get to know the specific point the court order would have mentioned in its 103-page order”.

Bharati represented the nine men who had been handed the death sentence.

A Bihar government official said: “Let us first get and read the verdict to decide it needs to be challenged”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would often cite this conviction in his speeches and said in one such public meeting that “piyoge to maroge (if you drink, you will die). The state government, which has otherwise done away with stringent provisions of the law and also recently provided in law that first-time drinkers would not get away with paying fine, however, has intensified the prohibition drive by using drone cameras to detect liquor manufacturing units.

The Gopalganj police had filed the FIR against 14 residents of Khajurbani on August 16, 2016, for allegedly manufacturing and selling spurious liquor. On March 25, 2021, nine people were handed the death sentence and four warded the life sentence.

The Gopalganj hooch tragedy that took place between August 15 and August 18 was the first major hooch tragedy after the enforcement of the Bihar law.

