Attack on ‘Khan Sir’ institute: Raushan Anand, who ran competing coaching centre, gets bail

A Patna court on Monday granted bail to Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, in connection with the June 2 violence and vandalism outside Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area. The institute is run by Faisal Khan, popularly called Khan Sir.

Anand was arrested on June 3 and remained in judicial custody thereafter. His earlier bail application was declined by a lower court on June 9, which took into account the claims of an organised attack on the institute, injury report on a security guard and his criminal antecedents.

In the fresh hearing, a sessions court granted him bail, allowing his release from Beur Jail.

The case arises from an FIR lodged by KGS manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, which alleged that on the night of June 2, a group of 15-20 persons pelted stones at the institute premises, assaulted security guard Chun Chun, damaged property, and threatened to “blow up the institute within two days”. The FIR named Anand, his brother Prince Yadav, along with others.

Police arrested Anand and two others, Abhishek and Gaurav, the next day.

Advocate Aditya Singh, part of Anand’s legal team, told The Indian Express on Monday that the defence argued there was no material to establish the necessary legal ingredients under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which forms a key charge in the case against his client.

“While Section 109 is non-bailable, its requirements were not made out in the present facts, and the other sections invoked in the FIR were bailable in nature,” he said.

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Singh also questioned the prosecution’s interpretation of events, stating that the injured guard was not exclusively attached to Khan’s coaching institute but was a common security guard for the premises.

Referring to the sequence of allegations, he said that “statements made by Khan Sir after the incident, including claims related to firing, contributed to a pre-planned narrative around the case”.

The defence also submitted that “Anand’s previous cases largely related to student protests, including movements linked to Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and police recruitment examinations, except for one earlier coaching-related dispute in 2021 that was filed by Khan Sir”.

The violence on June 2 triggered two FIRs and counter-allegations, with police also booking Khan after looking at CCTV footage and recording the statements of two security guards.

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The guards were arrested after allegedly stating that they had opened fire in the air on Khan’s instructions during the chaos outside the institute. Khan was granted interim protection from arrest by a Patna court on June 9 after hearing his anticipatory bail plea, which is scheduled for hearing on June 20 before the district court.

On Sunday, Prince Yadav, named as an accused in the FIR and the brother of Raushan Anand, was found dead at a hotel in Biratnagar in Nepal. Nepal police had said he was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after complaining of uneasiness, and the cause of death is under investigation.