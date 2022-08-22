scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; 2-member panel to probe

In the clip, the ADM could be seen raining blows on the young protester who was rolling on the ground while holding up the Tricolour.

Videograb of the incident. (Photo: Twitter@Office of Tejashwi Yadav)

An inquiry was ordered to look into an incident of an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) beating up a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate during a protest in Patna on Monday after a video of the same went viral on social media.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s office issued a statement: “Honourble Deputy Chief Minister spoke to Patna District Magistrate over phone. The DM has constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of Patna Central SP and DDC to find out why the ADM himself lathi-charged the candidates? What was the situation? If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned officer.”

According to Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh, a trouble broke out at the Dak Bungalow crossing where two separate groups, one of teachers’ eligibility test qualified candidates demanding jobs and the other of workers of the Jan Adhikar Party, came together and starting walking towards Raj Bhavan.

The police had to resort to baton charge and water cannons to control the crowd at the demonstration. “It was a huge crowd that could not have been allowed to proceed beyond Dak Bungalow crossing. Mild use of force was resorted to as they refused to disperse despite an offer that a five-member delegation can visit the Raj Bhavan along with a magistrate and submit a memorandum,” the DM said.

State Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari too issued a strongly worded statement condemning the episode of ADM himself picking up the baton. Congress is an ally of the ruling coalition. “The official is K K Singh, an additional district magistrate with a reputation of high-handedness. During the COVID epidemic, he had commanded citizens to produce videos of themselves beating utensils failing which their applications will not be considered,” Tiwari alleged. “We could have understood had the youngster been involved in stone-pelting or any type of physical violence himself. But beating up of a Tricolour-wielding young man who posed no menace is unacceptable and the official concerned must be punished.”

The DM said a two-member inquiry committee has been set up to look into the allegations and examine the video footage.

“The committee will submit its report in two days and action may be taken accordingly,” he said, adding that a case will be filed against those participating in the protest as well.

“No processions are allowed at the Dak Bungalow crossing and hence, the protesters will be booked under relevant sections.” he added.

–with inputs from PTI

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:35:38 pm
Tamil Nadu: Twenty buffaloes attacked with acid, investigation underway

