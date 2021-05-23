Patliputra BJP MP writes to Rajnath on ‘conflict’ over road

BJP Patliputra MP and former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav has complained to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about personnel at the Bihar Regiment Centre (BRC) stopping local government employees and the general public from using a common road that passes through the BRC settlement to Danapur sub divisional office on outskirts of the state capital. Yadav has sought Singh’s immediate intervention to avoid any “conflict” between the public and BRC personnel.

“Army officials at the Danapur cantonment area often foment trouble over use of the common road… A new checkpost has been created on Danapur subdivision office road, which has been causing inconvenience to government employees and the common public… Earlier, the Army had closed Survey Road between Barrack Number 1 and Lodhipur and Chandmari… People feel so harassed,” he wrote on Friday.

While BRC Adjutant Lt Col Sunil Kumar was not available for comments, the BRC had earlier said it was well within its power to close routes for security reasons.