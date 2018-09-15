Paswan’s daughter, son-in-law ‘ready’ to take on LJP in polls

The RJD and the LJP has not reacted to the development. (File) The RJD and the LJP has not reacted to the development. (File)

LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s son-in-law Anil Kumar, better known as Sadhu Paswan, who is seen as inching closer to the RJD after being sidelined by Paswan, has said that he and his wife Asha (Paswan’s daughter) are ready to contest against the LJP chief and his MP-son Chirag in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls if the RJD asks them to.

Sadhu, who is married to Asha, Paswan’s daughter from his first marriage, also accused the LJP of treating Dalits as bonded labourers and claimed there is widespread resentment against the LJP chief within his own caste group. Paswan has backed only his son Chirag, whom he got elected to the Lok Sabha and appointed as chairman of the party’s parliamentary board, Sadhu told regional news channels here.



Associated with LJP’s Dalit Sena for long, Sadhu had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Bihar polls from Masaurhi Assembly seat on an LJP ticket. The RJD and the LJP has not reacted to the development.

