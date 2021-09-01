Pasmanda outfit cites Bihar OBC, EBC list to demand caste census for Muslims

The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mehaz (AIPMM), an apolitical organisation working for backward sections among the Muslim community, Tuesday demanded the inclusion of Muslims in the caste census, citing Muslim communities are listed as OBC (other backward class) and EBC (economically backward class) by the Bihar government for welfare schemes.

Ali Anwar, a former MP and president of AIPMM, said when over 50 EBC groups and 15 OBCs had been acknowledged by the state government, there was enough merit for Muslims to be included in the caste census. There are backwards and Dalit groups among both Hindus and Muslims, Anwar said. “Congress, RJD and other Grand Alliance parties made a mistake by talking only about backwards among Hindus. We corrected them…We hope PM Narendra Modi takes a holistic approach and gives go-ahead to caste census,” he said.

Citing Bihar’s list of OBC and EBC communities, Anwar said there were 56 EBCs among Muslims in the list. Kasab, Chik, Dafali, Dhuniya, Nat, Pamaria, Bhatiyara, Mirsikar, Momin, Chudidar and Thakurai are some of them, he said. “Central OBC list (Bihar) also shows Muslim castes as Mirshikar, Miryasin, Raen, Idrisi, Sikalgar, Bakkho, among others,” he said.

Anwar, a former member of Bihar State OBC Commission, told The Indian Express, “But there had been some castes such as Shekhda, Shershahbadi and Kulhaiya among whose names ‘Muslim’ is not mentioned in the government list.”

“Jat Muslims from Araria, Khagaria, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga are listed among OBCs by the Bihar government. Likewise, Madaria Muslim of Bhagalpur’s Sanhoula block and Banka’s Dhoraiya block are listed as OBC.”