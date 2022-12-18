Over 200 hooch deaths in Bihar in five years since 2016 — but NCRB data shows only 23

Between 16 and 18 August in 2016, 19 people died in Khajurbani in Bihar’s Gopalganj district after drinking spurious liquor. This was the first big hooch case in the state since the imposition of prohibition in April that year. But National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, which is compiled on the basis of figures given by states and Union Territories, shows only six deaths.

This is not an isolated discrepancy in hooch-related death data in Bihar. Cumulative NCRB data from 2016 to 2021 shows only 23 hooch deaths in Bihar — six in 2016, none in 2017, none in 2018, nine in 2019, six in 2020 and two in 2021.

But during this period, the state witnessed at least 20 hooch cases in which about 200 people died. And just in 2021, 106 people died in nine hooch cases, according to an analysis by The Indian Express.

Here are three major hooch incidents reported in that year — 22 deaths in Bhagalpur on March 22-23; 20 deaths in Gopalganj on November 2-3; and 15 deaths in Gopalganj again on November 3-4.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday and Friday, referred to hooch deaths in other states while responding to criticism over Bihar’s latest such tragedy — its worst since prohibition. At least 38 people have died in the Saran case. Besides, five hooch deaths were reported from Siwan in the last three days.

Bihar Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), Jitendra Singh Gangwar, did not respond to queries by The Indian Express.

From January 2022 till date, 10 hooch cases have been reported, including two from Saran and three from Nalanda.

JD(U) on Friday announced that Kumar would embark on a Bihar yatra after December 2025 to create awareness against drinking. The Chief Minister had said in the Assembly on Friday: “I would travel across the state to tell people about the ill-effects of drinking.”

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission said that in the wake of media reports about hooch deaths spreading to other districts, it has decided to depute an investigation team headed by one of its members for an on-spot inquiry.