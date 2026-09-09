One girl dies, five unwell in two food poisoning incidents in Bihar

Naugachia Police and District Education Officer has sought details from the school management and said action will be taken after investigating how phenyl came to be stored in a glass in the kitchen and whether any staff member or other responsible person was negligent.

A 10-year-old girl died after she and two other students at a residential madrasa fell ill in a suspected food poisoning incident at Supaul. Elsewhere, in Bhagalpur, three girls at a residential school were hospitalised after consuming tea accidentally prepared with phenyl.

The two separate incidents have prompted official inquiries into safety arrangements at the institutions.

In Supaul, three girls at a madrasa fell ill after dinner on Monday, following which they were rushed to a private medical facility. Supaul Superintendent of Police Sarath R S told The Indian Express that the condition of one of them deteriorated and she died during treatment on Tuesday.