On crime, new Bihar CM Samrat draws a red line

“A person capable of such acts belongs to no one and could pose a threat even within their own family,” the chief minister said at a meeting with district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs).
Adopting a zero-tolerance stance on crimes against minors, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday directed district officials and police to ensure swift action and timely prosecution.
“A person capable of such acts belongs to no one and could pose a threat even within their own family,” the chief minister said at a meeting with district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs). Referring to those who commit crimes against women, and particularly minors, he said, “Usko maala pehnaane ki zaroorat nahin hai, maala chadhaiye (indicating that they should not be feted but be given lethal punishment, if required).”
The remarks, made at a one-day workshop in Patna, come days after a civic official was shot dead and another critically injured in an attack at the municipal council office in Bhagalpur’s Sultanganj. The main accused, Ramdhani Yadav, was later killed in a police encounter. It also follows a Siwan road rage case in which police shot an accused — linked to the murder of a BJP leader’s nephew — in the leg after he allegedly tried to attack them.
At the interaction, Choudhary said there would be no compromise on crime, corruption and communalism, and that development schemes must reach the last person.
Focusing on crimes against women and children, he directed immediate FIR registration, prompt filing of chargesheets and time-bound prosecution. The accused must be identified quickly and punished through courts without delay, he said.
He also asked district officials to remain accessible. DMs and SPs were directed to be in office daily from 10 am till afternoon to hear complaints and address grievances.
Public assistance camps will be held in panchayats on the first and third Tuesdays every month, with complaints to be resolved within 30 days. He asked officials to avoid delays and ensure time-bound disposal.
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On law and order, he reiterated there would be no compromise and directed strict enforcement of prohibition laws. Action should be taken against those involved in illegal liquor trade and narcotics smuggling, he said, adding that officials found supporting such activities would face action.
Choudhary also called for strengthening women’s safety measures, including better implementation of the Police Didi initiative.
He directed installation of CCTV cameras at block and circle offices and police stations, adding that the Chief Minister’s Office would conduct daily real-time monitoring and periodic reviews.
He also emphasised technology in policing, including data-based monitoring, and called for strengthening the Dial 112 emergency response system to improve response time.
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A review meeting will be held after two months to assess progress. Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit and senior police officials, including DG Operations Kundan Krishnan, were present along with district-level officers.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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