On crime, new Bihar CM Samrat draws a red line

“A person capable of such acts belongs to no one and could pose a threat even within their own family,” the chief minister said at a meeting with district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs).

Adopting a zero-tolerance stance on crimes against minors, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday directed district officials and police to ensure swift action and timely prosecution.

“A person capable of such acts belongs to no one and could pose a threat even within their own family,” the chief minister said at a meeting with district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs). Referring to those who commit crimes against women, and particularly minors, he said, “Usko maala pehnaane ki zaroorat nahin hai, maala chadhaiye (indicating that they should not be feted but be given lethal punishment, if required).”

The remarks, made at a one-day workshop in Patna, come days after a civic official was shot dead and another critically injured in an attack at the municipal council office in Bhagalpur’s Sultanganj. The main accused, Ramdhani Yadav, was later killed in a police encounter. It also follows a Siwan road rage case in which police shot an accused — linked to the murder of a BJP leader’s nephew — in the leg after he allegedly tried to attack them.