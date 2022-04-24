On Bihar visit, Amit Shah honours 1857 Rebellion hero Kunwar Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said all important heroes of the freedom struggle would be duly honoured. He also announced installation of a statue of Revolt of 1857 hero Kunwar Singh at Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur.

He was speaking on the birth anniversary of Kunwar Singh at Jagdishpur (Ara), the birth place of the 1857 war hero. Around 78,000 national flags were waved collectively as a matter of world record, beating previous world record of collective waving of about 57,000 national flags by Pakistan.

“Spirit of all nationalists should be buland (strong) on the occasion. Let all of you wave the national flag and say Bharat mata ki jai,” he said.

Playing up the development card of PM Narendra Modi, Shah said the current government had been working on making India number one by 2047. Talking about welfare measures of the Centre, he said free ration scheme for the poor had been going on for the last two years.

Mentioning Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai for inviting him to the function, Shah said: “I am 58 and have attended many big functions but I have not seen such a display of nationalism as being seen with unfurling of national flags on the occasion… History has not done justice to Babu Kunwar Singh. Historians have not written about him in the manner he deserved.”

Top Bihar BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Ara MP and Union Minister RK Singh, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Bihar Deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha were present.

Targetting the RJD, Shah said: “One still has not forgotten jungle raj of Lalu Prasad. It is Nitish and Sushil who had taken Bihar out of jungle raj.”

He said the Barauni refinery was being expanded and a new airport at Darbhanga was being constructed for Rs 100 crore.