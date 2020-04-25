Of 53 new cases in a day in Bihar, 31 from 1 district

Municpal workers , police and hospital staff waits for suspected Covid casualties at M R Bangur Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Municpal workers , police and hospital staff waits for suspected Covid casualties at M R Bangur Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has jumped to 223 over the past four days, with 53 cases reported on Friday. Of the 53, 31 cases were reported in one day from Munger district alone — which leads the chart with 67 cases, mostly from Jamalpur.

While the cases in the previous hotspot of Siwan has registered 30 cases, Nalanda, Patna, Buxar and Rohtas have been showing upward trends. In Patna, Khajpura area alone has 15 cases. Buxar also reported 10 cases. Samples are being collected both from door-to-door surveys and contact-tracing of positive cases. The state has screened about four crore people so far.

Bihar principal secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said they had been tracing the contact history of all fresh cases. While most cases were because of contacts, sources of infections in over two dozen cases have not been ascertained so far. The cases in Munger are primarily attributed to the travel history of two people. Of them, officials said one person had attended at Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Nalanda.

Munger DIG Manu Mahraj told The Indian Express: “All Jamalpur spread is because of one contact history of a person who had come from Nalanda after travelling to Nepal.”

