Not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises guidelines: Nitish tells PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an oblique reference to the pressure from opposition parties that his government has been facing issues on the front.. (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it will not be possible for his government to bring back students from places like Kota until the central guidelines on lockdown are amended.

Participating in a video conference along with chief ministers of other states, Kumar reminded the prime minister about many states having arranged for return of students from Kota, and also made an oblique reference to the pressure from opposition parties that his government has been facing on the issue.

“Our students are not just in Kota but also many other parts of the country… it would not be possible to bring them back until the Centre amends its guidelines, which we are adhering to suitably,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

While many states have brought back students of their states from Kota, students fro Bihar have been left stranded. They have been staging protests, demanding action from their state government. From posting on social media to going on hunger strike, they have left no stone unturned to catch the attention of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has refused to follow his counterparts in other states and bring students from the state home, stating that any such move will be doing “injustice with the principles of lockdown”.

