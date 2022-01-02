Nitish’s son Nishant five times richer than him

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 75.36 lakh, while his son Nishant is almost five times richer than him.

As per details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on December 31, Kumar has Rs 29,385 in cash and nearly Rs 42,763 deposited in the bank, while his son Nishant has Rs 16,549 in cash and Rs 1.28 crore in Fixed Deposit (FD) or deposits in various banks.

Kumar has movable assets worth Rs 16.51 lakh whereas the total value of his immovable assets is around Rs 58.85 lakh. His son owns movable properties worth Rs 1.63 crore and the value of his immovable assets is around Rs 1.98 crore.

The chief minister has one residential flat in a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi, while his son has agricultural land and residential houses at Kalyan Bigha and Hakikatpur (both in Nalanda district) and Kankarbagh in Patna.

As per the declaration, Nishant has agricultural land at their ancestral village Kalyan Bigha. He also has non-agricultural land in the village. The chief minister has also declared that he owns 13 cows and nine calves worth Rs 1.45 lakh.

The Nitish Kumar government had earlier made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

Both Deputy Chief Ministers — Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi — too have declared the details of their assets and liabilities.

Interestingly, Kumar’s cabinet colleagues are also richer than the chief minister. Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), comes in the list of the richest ministers in his cabinet.

The VIP is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar. Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Mukesh Sahani has deposits of Rs 23 lakh in banks. He owns three properties in Mumbai worth more than Rs 7 crore. He and his wife also own a flat each.