Nitish: There’s mistake but DGP is retiring soon

Even as the BJP on Friday demanded action against Bihar DGP SK Singhal for the “clean chit” he had given to former Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said it was “mistake” on part of the DGP but “he had done good job on law and order and was also about to retire soon”.

“Truti hui hai (there has been mistake)”, while hinting that the government might not take any action against him as he is going to retire in a few months.

DGP SK Singhal said: “It is a very sensitive matter. Wait for the entire investigation. Please do not make assumptions. We are competent to investigate the matter.”