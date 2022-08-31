scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Nitish shares stage with KCR, lashes out at Modi govt

Addressing a function here alongside K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Telangana counterpart, Kumar took a veiled dig at BJP which has undertaken an aggressive campaign to expand its base in the southern state.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government in the Centre and criticised its “excessive prachaar-prasaar” (publicity) besides its alleged lack of sensitivity towards the needs of the states.

Addressing a function here alongside K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Telangana counterpart, Kumar took a veiled dig at BJP which has undertaken an aggressive campaign to expand its base in the southern state.

“Your adversaries speak a lot against you. Little do they realize what stuff you are made of. You were the one whose single-minded struggle led to the creation of Telangana. The people will never desert you”, Kumar, the de facto leader of the JD(U), said.

His teaming with ‘KCR’, as Rao is popularly called, is being seen as an important step in the direction of achieving opposition unity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

Kumar’s speech was preceded by KCR giving cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to five soldiers from the state who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh in 2020.

The Telangana CM, who heads Telangana Rastra Samiti, also gave away cheques of Rs five lakh each to family members of 12 migrant labourers from Bihar who died in a fire in Hyderabad in March.

“Your gesture of paying ex-gratia to the dead soldiers is exemplary. They did not die in your state but in a far-off place. It is truly magnanimous,” said Kumar, who recently dumped BJP, joined the multi-party ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and formed a new government.

Advertisement

In his brief speech in Hindi, KCR referred to Bihar as being the land of ‘kranti’ (revolution) and said his home state was the land of Godavari river, called the ‘Ganges of the south’ while the holy river itself flowed through the eastern province.

Kumar, who made the concluding remarks, expressed anguish over the Narendra Modi government’s stout refusal to accept his plea for giving special category status to Bihar.

“The special status could have helped us develop faster … I have now left them (BJP-led government). The old times were different as Atal ji (Atl Bihari Vajpayee) used to treat others with respect. Now there is no work only prachaar and prasaar”, said Kumar, who severed his ties with the saffron party accusing it of trying to break his party.

Advertisement

“All states are suffering under the current dispensation. States’ share in revenue is declining”, alleged Kumar.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was among those who were present on the occasion.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:45:31 pm
Next Story

Newsmaker | Tara Chand: Former Dy CM, Dalit leader now with Azad had tried to bring RTE to J&K

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement