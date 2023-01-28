Nitish: Most parties busy now, will soon discuss 2024 preparations

BIHAR CHIEF Minister Nitish Kumar Friday said not much time is left for the next Lok Sabha elections and the Opposition parties, most of whom are busy with their programmes, need to sit together soon and discuss the preparations. The Chief Minister added that the unity of the Opposition depends on how individual parties respond to his call for a united fight.

Talking to reporters here, Nitish said: “I have spoken to each political party (in the Opposition) once. At present, programmes of several parties are under way. When their events are over, we would sit together and decide how many parties would work together.” Earlier, Nitish had said he would set out on a nationwide trip after the ongoing Budget Session of Bihar Assembly is over.

Showing a sense of urgency, the Janata Dal (United) leader said: “There is not much time left for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We are waiting for all parties to sit together and discuss it. There is no issue among the seven parties which are part of government in Bihar, but all Opposition parties at the national level have to talk of unity. At present, Congress’s yatra is on. Once all parties are free, we will talk.”

The Bihar Congress, however, did not seem to be warming up to Nitish, especially after the JD(U) expressed its inability to attend the concluding function of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.