Nitish Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

July 26, 2022 11:16:43 am
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning. According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s office, he was unwell for the past few days and is presently in home isolation.
“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. He was keeping unwell for the past 2-3 days. He is in home isolation and doctors have advised him to res,” the statement read. This is the second time the JDU supremo has contracted the illness this year.
His diagnosis comes just a day after he skipped the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, triggering speculations about a possible rift in the NDA. Some suspected that the Bihar CM was unhappy with ally Bharatiya Janata Party.
Kumar had skipped three major back-to-back central meetings or events, beginning with the July 17 CMs’ meeting on matters concerning the national flag, which was convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On July 22, Nitish also chose not to attend the farewell dinner event hosted by Prime Minister Modi for the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.
The Bihar CM’s absence from the events came as a surprise for many after PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the state, which seemed to have signaled that all was well between the allies following a bout of tension over a number of issues.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
