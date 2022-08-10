Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion after August 15

August 10, 2022 12:46:09 pm
Only Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are likely to take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister and the deputy CM, respectively, Wednesday and the cabinet expansion may take place after August 15.
The RJD and JD(U) are likely to adopt a similar formula of ministry sharing as Nitish Kumar had with the BJP. Sources said the RJD has been demanding the finance, road construction, town planning, agriculture, and land revenue portfolios.
Health and home departments remain undecided as both parties have been vying for these ministries. Sources said Nitish Kumar might not concede the home department as he has never done so ever since he became CM in 2005.
Tejashwi Yadav might keep finance to himself this time as it could opportunity to give any department and thus, more powers as deputy CM.
While the JD(U) is likely to make a minister from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) from its quota, the RJD can give a couple of ministerial berths to Congress. There have also been talks about the RJD and JD(U) vying for the Bihar Assembly Speaker’s position.
The JD(U), on its part, might keep education, minority affairs, water resources, information and public relations, building construction, vigilance, and some other departments.
Sheela Mandal, who was a JD(U) minister before, might not get a cabinet berth in the new Nitish Kumar cabinet because of her proximity to former party leader RCP Singh.
RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Sudhakar Singh, Bhai Virendra, Anita Devi, Alok Mehta, Bhudev Choudhary, Mohammed Kamran, and Tej Pratap Yadav may be picked as ministers. From the JD(U), Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Sanjay Jha, and Ashok Kumar Choudhary are most likely to be retained as ministers.
