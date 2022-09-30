Nitish Kumar says govt looking into IAS officer’s controversial remarks; she apologises

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday that the government was looking into the remarks made by Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, the chairperson and managing director of the state’s Women Development Corporation (WDC), who came under criticism for the way she responded to a question by a participant of a workshop on the theme of women’s empowerment. Bamhrah, who was also served notice by National Commission for Women (NCW), has tendered a written apology.

In response to a question by a participant of the September 27 workshop, organised by the WDC and UNICEF, on why the government could not arrange for sanitary pads at schools, the IAS officer had said: “The question is about whether the government can give sanitary pads. There can also be demands for jeans and good shoes tomorrow, and finally, when it comes to family planning, there can be demand for free contraceptives.” When the girl who had asked the question talked about politicians seeking votes, Bamhrah had said: “Don’t vote… Become Pakistan.”

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah (left) speaking at event on the occasion of International Women’s Day. (Source: Women Development Corporation, Bihar) Harjot Kaur Bamhrah (left) speaking at event on the occasion of International Women’s Day. (Source: Women Development Corporation, Bihar)

Regarding the official’s controversial remarks, the Chief Minister said: “I learnt that she said something in the programme that hurt the feelings of women. I have asked the department to look into it. We have done so many things for girls. Be assured, if the officer is at fault, action will be taken”.

The state’s Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni told The Indian Express: “Such workshops are organised to encourage, not discourage girls. I was surprised to see that she (Bamhrah) did not seem to know that we have already been giving Rs 300 per month to girl students above Class 6 to buy sanitary pads. We immediately asked her to explain why she said what she said.”

The NCW also took cognizance of the remarks and issued a notice to the IAS officer.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the Bihar government to conduct an inquiry and take action.

Bamhrah has tendered an apology. In a three-page written statement, she said: “If some words used by me hurt sentiments of any girl or participants, I express my regret. My objective was not to demean or hurt anyone, but was to encourage them to progress.”