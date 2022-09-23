Wanting to become PM, Nitish Kumar backstabbed BJP: Amit Shah in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying he has sat on the lap of RJD, Congress to become Prime Minister.

Asserting that the BJP will form a government with full majority in the state, Shah alleged that Kumar does not have any ideology. “In 2014, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar only had 2 Lok Sabha seats, ‘naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke’. Let the 2024 Lok Sabha elections come, Bihar public will wipe out Lalu-Nitish duo,” Shah said at his ‘Jana Bhavna Mahasabha’ in Purnea.

“We believe in politics of service and development, instead of selfishness and power. Wanting to become prime minister, Nitish Kumar backstabbed, and is now sitting in the lap of RJD and Congress,” he added.

“We’re, with full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls,” he claimed.

The Union Home Minister also said, “Bihar public gave CM Nitish Kumar benefit of the doubt for long, now they know that neither Lalu’s party nor your party will come this time. Only PM Modi’s lotus will bloom in Bihar this time.”

Shah is on a two-day trip to Seemanchal region in Bihar. Shah will hold a series of meetings with party and administrative officials during the two-day trip.