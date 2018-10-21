Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Bihar’s first CM Sri Krishna Singh on birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a host of other leaders Sunday paid floral tributes to the state’s first chief minister Sri Krishna Singh on his birth anniversary in Patna. The official function was organised near the statue of Sri Krishna Singh in the main secretariat premises here. Kumar and a host of other leaders and dignitaries paid tributes by garlanding the former CM’s statue, an official release said.

Prominent among those who paid tributes included Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, legislators Shyam Rajak, Arun Kumar Sinha, MLC Sanjay Singh and a host of other social and political workers.

Artists of Information and Public Relations Department performed arti, bhajans and patriotic songs on the occasion.

