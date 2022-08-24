Bihar: Nitish-led alliance wins trust vote; CM says ‘we must fight BJP together’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance won the trust vote in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, as the Opposition BJP staged a walkout.

During the debate on the motion of confidence, Nitish said leaders like A B Vajpayee and L K Advani “treated him with respect”, and added that he had snapped ties with the BJP in 2013 “in protest against these senior leaders being sidelined.”

Talking about why he joined hands with the RJD again, Nitish said the central government was taking credit for the state’s schemes, such as providing tap water in all homes.

Speaking over din from BJP MLAs, Nitish said, “All that is happening out of Delhi today is publicity. Bihar had started the Har Ghar Jal (tap water in all homes) scheme. The scheme for roads in rural areas was launched under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt. You are kids, please learn. This govt at the Centre does not deserve credit for this.”

Further asking the BJP to not just talk about the 2020 Assembly polls, Nitish asked the opposition party to recall the elections of the past when the JD(U) won more seats than the BJP.

Nitish Kumar further questioned if the BJP was in the fight for India’s Independence. Asserting that even the media is not being allowed to stay independent, Nitish exhorted alliance leaders to “fight together to make a difference.”

Further lambasting the Opposition, the Bihar CM said the BJP’s “only task is to create disturbances in the society.”

Earlier in the day, the Bihar chief minister was accused of having lost “political credibility” by his former deputy and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad. Taking part in the debate on the motion of confidence, the BJP leader mocked Kumar’s “personal ambition to become the prime minister despite not having the ability to become the chief minister on his own steam”.

“Personal ambition caused him to ditch BJP in 2013 and again nine years later,” said the BJP leader who also raked up sidelining of leaders like George Fernandes and Sharad Yadav by Kumar to make his point, drawing angry response from JD(U) members.

On August 9, Nitish ended his alliance with the BJP, resigned as the coalition Chief Minister, only to stake claim again hours later with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. The RJD reposed faith in Nitish’s leadership and did not put any pre-condition for extending him support to form a government. The Congress and CPI (M-L) had already offered their support to Nitish a day before.

