Nitish Kumar Cabinet: Full list of ministers

As many as 31 MLAs took oath on Tuesday as ministers in Bihar’s revamped Cabinet, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. As anticipated, a lion’s share of the ministerial berths have gone to the RJD, which is the single largest party in the state.

The Cabinet expansion comes days after Nitish took oath as Chief Minister once again, with Tejashwi as his deputy, after parting ways with the BJP and re-joining the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Here is the full list of ministers:

1. Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister

2. Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) – Deputy CM

3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)

4. Bijendra Yadav (JDU)

5. Shravan Kumar (JDU)

6. Ashok Choudhary (JDU)

7. Leshi Singh (JDU)

8. Sanjay Jha (JDU)

9. Madan Sahni (JDU)

10. Sheela Kumari (JDU)

11. Sunil Kumar (JDU)

12. Mohd Zama Khan (JDU)

13. Jayant Raj (JDU)

14. Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)

15. Alok Mehta (RJD)

16. Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD)

17. Ramanand Yadav (RJD)

18. Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD)

19. Lalit Yadav (RJD)

20. Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)

21. Chandrashekhar (RJD)

22. Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)

23. Anita Devi (RJD)

24. Sudhakar Singh (RJD)

25. Md Israil Mansuri (RJD)

26. Surendra Ram (RJD)

27. Kartikeya Singh (RJD)

28. Shahnawaz Alam (RJD)

29. Shamim Ahmed (RJD)

30. Afaque Alam (Congress)

31. Murari Gautam (Congress)

32. Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)

33. Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)