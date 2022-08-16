scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Nitish Kumar Cabinet: Full list of ministers

The Cabinet expansion comes days after JD(U) chief Nitish took oath as Chief Minister once again, with Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy, after parting ways with the BJP and re-joining the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

August 16, 2022 2:16:16 pm
Patna: Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta (RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

As many as 31 MLAs took oath on Tuesday as ministers in Bihar’s revamped Cabinet, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. As anticipated, a lion’s share of the ministerial berths have gone to the RJD, which is the single largest party in the state.

The Cabinet expansion comes days after Nitish took oath as Chief Minister once again, with Tejashwi as his deputy, after parting ways with the BJP and re-joining the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Also Read |The three pillars of Nitish Kumar’s political-social strategy of survival and success

Here is the full list of ministers:

1. Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister
2. Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) – Deputy CM
3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)
4. Bijendra Yadav (JDU)
5. Shravan Kumar (JDU)
6. Ashok Choudhary (JDU)
7. Leshi Singh (JDU)
8. Sanjay Jha (JDU)
9. Madan Sahni (JDU)
10. Sheela Kumari (JDU)
11. Sunil Kumar (JDU)
12. Mohd Zama Khan (JDU)
13. Jayant Raj (JDU)
14. Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)
15. Alok Mehta (RJD)
16. Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD)
17. Ramanand Yadav (RJD)
18. Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD)
19. Lalit Yadav (RJD)
20. Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)
21. Chandrashekhar (RJD)
22. Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)
23. Anita Devi (RJD)
24. Sudhakar Singh (RJD)
25. Md Israil Mansuri (RJD)
26. Surendra Ram (RJD)
27. Kartikeya Singh (RJD)
28. Shahnawaz Alam (RJD)
29. Shamim Ahmed (RJD)
30. Afaque Alam (Congress)
31. Murari Gautam (Congress)
32. Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)
33. Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 02:16:16 pm

