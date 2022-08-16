Nitish Kumar Cabinet: Full list of ministers

August 16, 2022 2:16:16 pm
As many as 31 MLAs took oath on Tuesday as ministers in Bihar’s revamped Cabinet, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. As anticipated, a lion’s share of the ministerial berths have gone to the RJD, which is the single largest party in the state.
The Cabinet expansion comes days after Nitish took oath as Chief Minister once again, with Tejashwi as his deputy, after parting ways with the BJP and re-joining the Mahagathbandhan alliance.
Here is the full list of ministers:
1. Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister
2. Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) – Deputy CM
3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)
4. Bijendra Yadav (JDU)
5. Shravan Kumar (JDU)
6. Ashok Choudhary (JDU)
7. Leshi Singh (JDU)
8. Sanjay Jha (JDU)
9. Madan Sahni (JDU)
10. Sheela Kumari (JDU)
11. Sunil Kumar (JDU)
12. Mohd Zama Khan (JDU)
13. Jayant Raj (JDU)
14. Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)
15. Alok Mehta (RJD)
16. Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD)
17. Ramanand Yadav (RJD)
18. Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD)
19. Lalit Yadav (RJD)
20. Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)
21. Chandrashekhar (RJD)
22. Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)
23. Anita Devi (RJD)
24. Sudhakar Singh (RJD)
25. Md Israil Mansuri (RJD)
26. Surendra Ram (RJD)
27. Kartikeya Singh (RJD)
28. Shahnawaz Alam (RJD)
29. Shamim Ahmed (RJD)
30. Afaque Alam (Congress)
31. Murari Gautam (Congress)
32. Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)
33. Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Nitish Kumar Cabinet: Full list of ministers
After several controversies, The Flash actor Ezra Miller seeks help for ‘complex mental health issues’
BTech in Data Science or Computer Science? Experts explain similarities, differences, job prospects
English Premier League, Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A: Points table and top scorers
Decoding the different types of razors and their usage, benefits
Apple might soon start showing ads in first-party apps
Rafael Nadal to miss Davis Cup group stage, Novak Djokovic leads Serbia London
Kareena Kapoor spooked after mentalist Suhani Shah correctly guesses identity of her personal guardian angel: ‘This is a horror show’
Two months into new academic year, BMC school students have no uniforms
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here’s what we know about it
I-Day trial runs successful, Pune Metro to extend till Dapodi, Deccan Gymkhana soon
IND vs ZIM: Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series