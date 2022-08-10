Nitish Kumar wasn’t comfortable with BJP alliance, so he joined another: Prashant Kishor

Updated: August 10, 2022 12:44:27 pm
A day after Nitish Kumar announced his decision to walk out of the NDA and join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) once again, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, in an interview with CNN News 18, said that the Janata Dal (United) chief was not “comfortable” in the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and hence, joined another one.
Kishor told CNN News 18 that it will have to be seen whether the new government performs or not as the RJD and JD(U) have contradicting stances on a number of issues, including corruption.
“Bihar is a big state, but it is unlikely that this incident will have an immediate impact on politics at a national level,” he said when asked if Nitish is being seen the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate.
Asked how Nitish is likely to justify the corruption allegations against his new alliance partner Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor said, “Nitish would have taken this decision after much thought. When taking such a huge U-turn, you sometimes have to set the moral high ground aside for a while. He would have factored this in when making his decision.”
Subscriber Only Stories
With this, Kishor said he hoped stability would return to Bihar. “Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfills the aspirations of the people of Bihar,” he told news agency ANI. Calling Kumar the primary catalyst for political instability in the state, he added: “This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. (Kumar) is the main actor, catalyst…As a citizen of Bihar, you can only expect that he stands firm on the formation he has now built.”
Kumar on Tuesday announced that he was snapping ties with the BJP in Bihar and embracing the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to continue in office. This is the second time in nine years that Nitish left ally BJP out in the cold.
The BJP, meanwhile, burnt more than once by Kumar, accused him of being a “habitual betrayer”. In a statement issued after core committee meeting at the state headquarters, the party announced that it will stage massive protests (mahadharnas) against the “betrayal” by the JD(U) leader across all districts on Wednesday which will be followed by agitations at the block level a day later, news agency PTI reported.
