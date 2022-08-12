‘No such thoughts’: Nitish Kumar says no aspirations of being Opposition PM face

August 12, 2022 12:35:50 pm
Days after he exited the alliance with the BJP in Bihar only to join the Mahagathbandhan and to be sworn in as Chief Minister for a record eighth time, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he has no aspirations of becoming the Opposition’s prime ministerial face.
“I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts…My work is to work for everyone,” he told news agency ANI. “I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good.”
Earlier this week, the Bihar chief minister ended his party’s alliance with the BJP and was sworn in once again as CM, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. Asked whether he will be acting on Yadav’s promise of creating 10 lakh jobs in the state, Nitish said: “What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it.”
He went on to slam the BJP for raising questions about the Z+ security cover granted to the Deputy Chief Minister. “Why should they object to it? He is the Deputy CM. Why should he not get it? They speak nonsense, it is all useless,” he told ANI.
With Nitish switching back to the Opposition, there was widespread talk of him becoming a consensus candidate of a reconfigured alliance of Opposition parties to challenge PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In fact, soon after being re-appointed, Nitish urged all Opposition parties to begin preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“Let all parties stick together for the 2024 polls. All Opposition parties have to come forward,” he said, declining to comment on queries about moving to politics at the national level.
