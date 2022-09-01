scorecardresearch
‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

Asked if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could be the joint Opposition candidate for prime minister, Telangana CM KCR said: “It is too early to say. Let us first sit together.”

Snippets from the press conference, now shared widely on social media, show Nitish getting up to leave after KCR evaded the question. (Screengrab: ANI)

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, a press conference held jointly by the two leaders on Wednesday has sparked a political storm in the state. KCR appeared to have hit a raw nerve when he repeatedly dodged questions about the Opposition’s next Prime Ministerial face.

Asked if Nitish could be the joint Opposition candidate for prime minister, KCR said: “It is too early to say. Let us first sit together.”

Snippets from the press conference, now being shared widely on social media, show Nitish getting up to leave after KCR evaded the question. “Please sit down,” KCR pleads in the video. To which, a smiling Nitish retorts: “It has been 50 minutes, they have already asked many questions. What else will they ask?”

The press conference was held following a programme in Patna, where financial assistance was given to the families of soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan valley in 2020.

KCR’s visit, which came against the backdrop of Nitish’s bitter parting with the BJP in Bihar, was widely seen as the Bihar Chief Minister’s first overt national posturing since the split. During the visit, KCR addressed the JD(U) leader as “Desh ke sammanit neta (a respectable leader of the country)”, while the Bihar CM lauded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief for “taking river water to villages” to address the state’s drinking water and irrigation problems.

