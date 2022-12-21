scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Nitish forcing Emergency-like situation in House, says ex-minister

“The CM has been forcing an Emergency-like situation in Assembly,” alleged Sudhakar Singh, who had resigned as agriculture minister in October after his differences with the CM on restoration of mandi system.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File)
Former agriculture minister and RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday alleged that CM Nitish Kumar has been threatening MLAs if asked uncomfortable questions in the Assembly.

“The CM has been forcing an Emergency-like situation in Assembly,” alleged Singh, who had resigned as agriculture minister in October after his differences with the CM on restoration of mandi system. He also criticised Bihar’s liquor law and the government’s inability to “enforce” it. 

Talking to reporters, Singh said he had sought time from Assembly to discuss and introduce his private bill. “According to the rule, Friday is designated for discussion on private member bill, but this has not been happening for a while,” he said.

“I have also written go Assembly Speaker to allot me time in next the session for discussion on the proposed new agriculture bill,” he added.  Singh also demanded at least 60 days in a year for Assembly session.

Congress leader Ajay Rai booked for remark on Smriti Irani

