Nitish allots bungalow where RCP Singh lives to Chief Secy

In yet another subtle message to further “marginalise influence” of JD (U) leader and Union Minister RCP Singh, the Bihar government on Thursday allotted 7, Strand Road, Patna, residence to the Chief Secretary.

Though the bungalow had been allotted to BJP MLC Sanjay Gandhi, RCP Singh had been living there for over 10 years. Gandhi lives at his personal house in Patna.

As per the order of deputy secretary-cum-land estate officer Chandrashekhar Prasad Singh, 7, Strand Road, has been “earmarked as the residence of the Bihar Chief Secretary”, Amir Subhani.

The decision, however, is being seen as a “subtle move to further marginalise influence” of RCP Singh, who was recently denied renomination to Rajya Sabha. Singh continues as the union minister as his Rajya Sabha term would end on July 7.

A JD (U) leader said: “RCP had been living in this bungalow for several years, meeting party workers. Everybody knew it was not allotted to him but he was the real occupant.”

It might well have come as a setback to RCP Singh, who reportedly has been planning to tour Bihar in a fortnight.

RCP Singh, however, has refrained from reacting on the decision.