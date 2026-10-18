‘When they lose, EC becomes an issue’: Nitin Nabin targets Rahul Gandhi over SIR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday challenged the Opposition to produce evidence of complaints filed during Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing its leaders of blaming the Election Commission after losing elections instead of raising objections through prescribed channels.

Addressing an event in Patna, Nabin questioned why Opposition parties had not lodged what he described as authentic complaints after the revised electoral roll was published on September 30, 2025. He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and the Opposition of attempting to undermine India’s development and political stability.

The remarks come as Opposition parties stage protests against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of failing to ensure electoral transparency and integrity. The demonstrations have centred on allegations of “vote chori” and concerns over the poll body’s handling of electoral rolls, with leaders demanding greater accountability.

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“On the day the entire SIR exercise was completed in Bihar, how many Opposition leaders filed complaints?” Nabin asked, referring to the three levels at which objections could be raised — the returning officer, district level and state election machinery. He claimed that Opposition parties, despite having their own booth-level agents (BLAs), had not filed a single authentic complaint.

The Opposition, he said, had gone to Delhi to protest after the people of Bihar rejected it in the elections. “When they lose elections in Bihar or Bengal, the Election Commission becomes an issue for them. But when they win in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu or Kerala, they do not remember the Election Commission,” he said.

Nabin also accused Opposition parties of reviving demands for ballot-paper elections to return to what he described as the period of “jungle raj”, alleging that they had previously resorted to booth capturing and ballot theft.

The BJP chief’s remarks came during his two-day visit to Patna on October 17 and 18, coinciding with Navratri.

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Nabin also framed his criticism of the Opposition around the BJP’s development agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India was progressing despite a global crisis and alleged that some forces were unable to accept the country’s development.

“India’s 140 crore people are moving forward with the resolve to make the country a developed nation,” he said, adding that the Opposition was working as a “toolkit” for forces that did not want India to advance. He warned Gandhi and other Opposition leaders that the public would not allow their alleged objectives to succeed.

Defending Modi’s electoral mandate, Nabin said the Prime Minister was the first to have been announced as his party’s candidate before seeking a public mandate in the 2014 general election. He argued that the electorate had directly endorsed Modi through its vote.

Nabin also criticised Opposition protests involving the national flag in Delhi, asserting that the BJP had demonstrated its commitment to the Tricolour by hoisting it at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk during periods of unrest in Kashmir. He accused Opposition leaders of remaining silent in the past when soldiers faced attacks, while claiming that the present government stood firmly behind the armed forces.

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“The Tricolour is a symbol of our honour, pride and glory. We will not allow its dignity to be compromised,” he said, adding that the flag represented India’s freedom and success and could not be made a symbol of disorder.

He further alleged that Opposition leaders focused on attempts to destabilise the country rather than discussing development schemes or changes in the lives of ordinary people. Nabin said BJP workers would counter such efforts “from the streets to Parliament”.