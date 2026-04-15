New era in Bihar: Samrat set to be CM, both Dy CMs from JDU

Marking the end of a political era in Bihar, Nitish Kumar resigned as the state’s Chief Minister Tuesday, paving the way for BJP leader Samrat Choudhary to succeed him.

Choudhary was first elected the BJP legislature party leader and then the leader of the NDA legislature party, clearing the decks for him to become the first Bihar CM from the BJP. He met Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to stake claim to form the government and is scheduled to be sworn in at the Lok Bhavan Wednesday, alongside Deputy CMs from the JD(U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

“PM Narendra Modi and our mentor Nitish Kumar will continue to guide us toward the continued progress of Bihar. Our goal is to realise the motto of Viksit Bihar,” Choudhary told reporters. Expressing gratitude for his party’s leadership,

he posted on X earlier in the day, “For me, this is not merely a position, but an opportunity to serve the people of Bihar and to fulfil their trust and aspirations. I resolve to live up to the expectations of every citizen with complete dedication, commitment, and integrity.”

For the BJP, this transition represents the crossing of a “final frontier” in Bihar as the party installs its own CM in the state for the first time. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP’s precursor that had three ministers in the 1967 Sanyukt Socialist Party (SSP) government led by Mahamaya Prasad Sinha, has traversed a 59-year journey to finally secure the top post. This also marks the culmination of Choudhary’s meteoric rise in the party since he moved there from the JD(U) in 2018. Choudhary had started his political journey as a founding member of the Samata Party alongside veterans George Fernandes and Nitish.

Earlier in the day, Nitish walked the 70 yards from the official CM residence to Lok Bhavan to tender his resignation. Accompanied by Samrat Choudhary and Deputy CM-elect Vijay Kumar Choudhary, one of his trusted aides, the outgoing CM greeted the crowd that was waiting for him outside. He had resigned as an MLC on March 30 and was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10.

Hours later, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP’s central observer, chaired the legislature party meeting where Vijay Kumar Sinha proposed Choudhary’s name as their leader. Following a round of applause and chants of “Samrat Choudhary Jindabad,” the action shifted to the NDA meeting, where Nitish announced Samrat as the NDA leader and CM-designate. As Nitish garlanded him, Samrat bowed to touch his predecessor’s feet. Following the JD(U) leader’s request, all the NDA MLAs stood up to welcome Choudhary.

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Outside the party offices on Bir Chand Patel Path, the situation was a picture of contrasts. While the “2025 to 2030, Nitish Again” posters outside the JD(U) office were quietly removed as party workers attempted to reconcile themselves to their new status as the junior ally, BJP workers celebrated in a measured manner just 300 yards away outside their party office.

While the transition appeared to have been conducted smoothly without any wrinkles, in the JD(U) questions were raised about why Nishant Kumar, Nitish’s son, was not appointed Deputy CM as many had expected. The official reason provided was that Nishant, who officially joined the party a month ago, had declined to accept the post despite his father’s request, telling leaders that he prefers to focus on an organisational role.