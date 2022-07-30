July 30, 2022 7:58:42 pm
BJP president JP Nadda faced protests by angry student activists on Saturday when he made a brief stopover at Patna College, his alma mater.
The activists, most of them members of the Leftist AISA, shouted “JP Nadda go back” while carrying placards denouncing the National Education Policy (NEP) and demanding grant of central status to Patna University.
Nadda, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh but spent his early years in Patna, was in the city to inaugurate a two-day conclave of the party’s seven wings (morchas), which will come to a close on Sunday with the address of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Nadda made a safe exit from the college campus as police personnel present there cleared the way, shoving the unruly activists.
Subscriber Only Stories
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far, police said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Nadda faces protest by student activists at Patna College
CWG 2022: Hockey player Navjot Kaur tests positive for Covid-19, to fly back home from Birmingham
CWG organisers flag India weightlifting team manager’s ‘rude’ behaviour, IOA issues warning
Rajasthan: 25,000 bovines infected by contagious lumpy skin disease, over 1,200 dead
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi: ‘Raja’ is now a ‘Vishwaguru’ in creating joblessness
Stalin dubs as “autocratic,” arrest of journalists, central agencies’ action against oppn leaders
What makes the poetry and politics of Anvar Ali, winner of this year’s Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, so engaging?
Prithviraj-Rathish Ambat’s Theerppu teaser promises an intense film. Watch here
IPL anchor Karishma Kotak recalls being paranoid about ‘looking like a bimbo’, says instructions were, ‘Glamorous dikho, chaar sawal karo, nikal jaao’
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy
Your Daily Wrap: Maharashtra Guv’s Mumbai remarks spark row, Weightlifter Sanket Sarger opens India’s CWG medal tally; and more
Austria mourns suicide of doctor targetted by anti-vaccine campaigners