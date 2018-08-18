Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse: CBI searches ex-minister’s houses, seizes documents

The agency conducted searches at the official residence of former minister Manju Verma. (File) The agency conducted searches at the official residence of former minister Manju Verma. (File)

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at 12 locations in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai and Motihari, including residences of former Bihar Social Welfare minister Manju Verma, in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case.

The agency also conducted searches at premises of a Social Welfare Department counsellor and two staffers of the shelter home owned by main accused Brajesh Thakur. No one has been detained or arrested. CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal confirmed searches at 12 locations and said that “documents were seized”.

The agency conducted searches at the official residence of former minister Manju Verma, who had to resign after wife of an accused had alleged that Verma’s husband also visited the shelter. Call details of Brajesh Thakur had revealed that he had been in touch with Manju Verma and her husband, Chandra Shekhar Verma, on 17 occasions on their phones between January and May this year.

The CBI conducted searches at Manju Verma’s two houses in Begusarai and reportedly seized several documents.

Searches were also conducted at the Patna office of Pratah Kamal, a Hindi daily newspaper owned by Thakur, and contraceptives and pornographic CDs were reportedly seized. The agency conducted another search at Social Welfare Department counsellor Sunil Jha’s residence in Patna’s Pataliputra Colony. The Motihari house of arrested Muzaffarpur district child protection officer Ravi Roshan was also searched.

The CBI conducted searches at Thakur’s Sahu Road home in Muzaffarpur and Pratah Kamal office and seized some incriminating papers and investment details, officials said. Searches were also conducted at Muzaffarpur residences of shelter home staffers Suman Shahi and Madhu Kumari.

The Muzaffarpur district administration had recommended Madhu for an honour in 2015. According to sources, Suman is the person described as “moochh-wale uncle (moustachioed uncle)” in their statements before the POCSO court. The CBI also searched the homes of Brajesh Thakur’s brothers-in-law Ritesh Anupam and Manoj Kumar. Ritesh is president of Muzaffarpur Press Club and also contributes to a news agency and a news channel. He had earlier owned private buses, sources said.

Manoj Kumar works as a stringer with a news channel. His father Ram Kripal Singh was an employee at the FCI. The CBI also conducted searches at the premises of accused child welfare committee member Vikas Kumar, who is in judicial custody.

