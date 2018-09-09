Muzaffarpur: Abducted MP businessman rescued, 5 arrested

Three abductors, identified as Narayan, Ankit and Ajit, were arrested by Rohtas Police. Three abductors, identified as Narayan, Ankit and Ajit, were arrested by Rohtas Police.

Muzaffarpur Police on Saturday rescued a Madhya Pradesh businessman who was kidnapped from Rewa on July 23. Rohtas Police recovered Rs 40 lakh paid as ransom and arrested five people, all from Bihar. The kidnappers, who had asked for Rs 3 crore ransom, had settled for Rs 40 lakh.

Sant Bahadur alias Lala, a resident of Sidhi and cement businesman, was rescued from the house of one Khalid Mian from Manohar Chhapra village in Muzaffarpur. Khalid Mian and Balindra Singh, a resident of Madanpur in Aurangabad who carried a Rs 1 lakh cash reward on his head announced by the MP Police, were arrested. Three abductors, identified as Narayan, Ankit and Ajit, were arrested by Rohtas Police.

Earlier in the day, Rohtas Police recovered Rs 40 lakh paid to four abductors as a joint team of Rohtas and Rewa police laid a trap after the businessman’s family had agreed to pay the ransom amount. The venue for payment was fixed between Dhanbad and Rohtas. As decided, abductors waved a white towel and white handkerchief to gesture to Lala’s family to drop the bag containing Rs 40 lakh in denomination of Rs 2,000 currency notes. A team of Rewa police had accompanied the businessman’s family.

Rohtas SP Satyaveer Singh said they had been working closely with Rewa Police to crack the case.

