Muslim man donates land worth Rs 2.4 crore for temple in Bihar

A Muslim petroleum transporter donated 71 decimal (one decimal is 100th part of an acre) land worth Rs 2.4 crore for the upcoming Virat Ramayana temple near Kesaria in East Champaran. The Rs 500-crore project, which will be the biggest Ramayana temple in the world, is being developed on 125-acre land by Mahavir Mandir Trust.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, who has over 30 acres land in East Champaran, told The Indian Express that he donated the land after coming to know that the temple trust was struggling with the land acquisition. “When Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary Kishore Kunal started the process of land acquisition, the high land cost came in the way. Since the project is coming up in my backyard, I decided to donate the land.”

Khan’s relatives sold 7-acre land for the project at a price cheaper than the market rate. The trust has so far acquired 103 acres and needs 20 acres more. The temple is likely to be completed by January 2025. A single-piece granite Shivalingam is being carved out at Mahabalipuram and it will reach East Champaran in six months.

Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary and former IPS officer Kishore Kunal said: “We are deeply touched by Khan’s gesture. At a time when circle rate is Rs 4 lakh per katha (2,040 square feet), he decided to donate the land.”

He also appreciated other Muslim families who sold their land at Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000 per katha (over last five years) to the Trust.

“As Ram-Janaki Path (from Ayodhya to Janakpur) is crossing through the Virat Ramayana Temple site, the Central government has been giving compensation of Rs 16 lakh per katha. Khan would have easily got Rs 2.4 crore for the land he donated,” said Kunal.

Kunal added: “Hindu families, too, have donated about 15 acres land for the temple. We are grateful to them as well.”

He said the temple, which is being modelled on Rameshwram theme, would be 270-foot high, 540-foot wide and 1,080-foot long. The main 33-foot idol will be of Lord Rama worshipping Lord Shiva. In all, there will be 14 temples and four ashrams depicting journey of Lord Rama. There will also be temples of Lord Krishna and Sun God.