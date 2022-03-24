More than 100 children from across Bihar fall ill in Patna

More than 100 children, all students of schools in various districts brought here for participation in three-day celebrations of “Bihar Diwas”, on Thursday took ill, sending the administration into a tizzy.

The girls and the boys have been here since Tuesday when the state’s 110th foundation day commenced and many of them complained of gastric problems in the morning of their final day of stay.

“Till noon, 156 children had reported complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting. Most however recovered after treatment at the Gandhi Maidan where the celebrations are on. The exact cause of their illness would be known only after an inquiry”, Patna Civil Surgeon Vibha Singh told PTI.

However, condition of a dozen students had deteriorated significantly and they had to be rushed to the PMCH, Bihar’s largest government hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

“It appears to be a case of infection. It may not necessarily be food poisoning. Having proper food with dirty hands can also trigger such symptoms”, said PMCH superintendent I S Thakur.