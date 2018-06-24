Missing Class X answer sheets: Peon sold them as scrap, dealer arrested

The BSEB has earlier faced scandals on toppers and affiliation, (Express Photo) The BSEB has earlier faced scandals on toppers and affiliation, (Express Photo)

Gopalgang police in Bihar on Saturday arrested a scrap dealer in the town after finding one of the 42,400 missing Class X answer sheets of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) exams from his shop. The Board examination answer sheets are missing from SS Girls High School in Gopalganj. All the missing answer sheets belong to students from Nawada district.

On June 20, Patna High Court had served a notice to the state government on the missing answer sheets. The arrested scrap dealer was identified as Pappu Gupta. The police said Gupta has told them that he bought all the “missing” answer sheets from an office attendant of the school, who has already been arrested.

Gupta has told the police that it may be difficult to recover the answer sheets since he had earlier sold the whole lot to a wholesale scrap dealer. Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Rashid Zama said: “We conducted raids at local scrap dealer Pappu Gupta’s shop and recovered one answer sheet. Gupta said he had purchased answer sheets in bulk from SS Girls School’s office attendant Chhatu Singh. He said he has been buying scrap from the school since 2014.”

Besides Gupta and Chhatu Singh, one Santosh Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver who had ferried the answer scripts from the evaluation centre to Gupta’s shop, and the school’s night guard Aashpujan Singh have been arrested, SP Zama said. He said the police are also questioning some ragpickers who move around the school area. The police had earlier found 200 empty bags from the school backyard. The BSEB has said that the missing answer sheets will have no bearing on the Class X Board results, due to be announced on June 26, since it received the marks details soon after evaluation. But the Board has conceded that it would face problems if candidates whose answer sheets are missing seek scrutiny of papers.

The BSEB has earlier faced scandals on toppers and affiliation, and is under scanner for not putting in place a system of centralised strong rooms for keeping answer sheets after evaluation.

