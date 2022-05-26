scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Top Maoist leader Sandeep Yadav found dead in Bihar

On the run for 27 years, Yadav was wanted by police of five states

By: Express News Service | Patna |
May 26, 2022 1:05:06 pm
Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Harpeet Kaur confirmed Yadav’s death. His body was found by a CRPF team and taken to Gaya’s Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital.

A top Maoist leader and a member of CPI (Maoist)’s central committee, Sandeep or Vijay Yadav was found dead in the Lutua forests of Gaya on Wednesday evening. Wanted by police of five states, including Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, Yadav had been in charge of the central zone of CPI (Maoist) and had been active since the 1990s.

He had been absconding for 27 years in over two dozen cases. While the Bihar government had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Yadav’s head, the Jharkhand government had announced a Rs 25 lakh reward for catching him dead and alive.

Bihar police sources said Yadav, who had been ailing for some time, had died because of reaction to some medicine.

Yadav (56) belonged to Lutua village of Gaya. His wife is a teacher and his daughter and son-in-law reportedly live in Delhi.

