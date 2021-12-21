Bihar: Special Vigilance Unit arrests Magadh University registrar, proctor, 2 others

The Bihar Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) has arrested the Magadh University registrar, proctor and two others in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in stationery purchases, printing of question papers and other administrative dealings during the tenure of the university’s current vice-chancellor (VC) Rajendra Prasad Singh.

The SVU team on Monday summoned Magadh University registrar Pushpendra Kumar Verma, proctor Jaynandan Prasad Singh, library in-charge Vinod Singh and the VC’s personal assistant Subodh Kumar for questioning and later arrested them since their replies were not convincing.

It is alleged that work orders for the printing of notebooks were given to a Lucknow contractor who is said to be close to the vice-chancellor. Also, books were purchased allegedly without approval from the university committee. The SVU has estimated financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 30 crore at Magadh University.

SVU additional director general of police NH Khan confirmed the arrests and said that the accused are facing cases under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC for criminal conspiracy.

Earlier, on November 17, VC Rajendra Prasad Singh’s premises in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were raided. Singh, who went on leave citing health reasons after the raids, has been evading arrest since then.