Liquor smugglers run over ASI in Bihar’s Siwan, vehicle owner booked

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was run over by a vehicle carrying liquor bottles in the Hussainganj area of Bihar’s Siwan district early on Thursday, the police said. Another policeman was injured in the accident, they said, adding that a case has been registered based on the vehicle’s registration number.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 3.30 am when ASI Surendra Kumar Gehlot, a resident of Rajgir in Nalanda, was trying to stop a speeding vehicle on the suspicion that it contained contraband. The SUV, however, ran over the ASI, dragging him for about 50 metres till it overturned, officers said. The driver and other passengers in the vehicle managed to escape.

The injured ASI, who had been posted at Hussainganj police station for over two years, was taken to Siwan Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police later found 30 bottles of liquor in the vehicle, officers added.

Siwan SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha said: “The guilty would not be spared. We have booked a case and are trying to get further leads.” Siwan and Gopalganj border the state of Uttar Pradesh and as per the Bihar Police, the two routes are often used to smuggle liquor.