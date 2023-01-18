scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Liquor smuggler drowns Bihar police constable who chased him

Bhagalpur resident Deepak Kumar (23) had managed to catch two smugglers but was overpowered by one of them before the others in the police team came.

The constable started the search near the Burhi Gandak river, saw two people brewing country liquor by the riverside and arrested them after a chase, according to police. (File)
A police constable who chased liquor smugglers has allegedly been drowned by one of them in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. Police booked two people over the incident and are looking for them.

Police said the incident took place in early hours of Tuesday when constable Deepak Kumar (23) was sent along with two other policemen to arrest liquor smugglers from the Burhi Gandak river bank in the Mushahari police station limits following a tip-off.

Kumar, who started the search near the Burhi Gandak river, saw two people brewing country liquor by the riverside and arrested them after a chase, according to police. But the duo started fighting with Kumar and one of them allegedly drowned him in the river before the other policemen could reach there.

Both the liquor smugglers are on the run, according to police.

Police said that Kumar, a resident of Bhagalpur, had been on deputation with the excise department in Muzaffarpur for the past one year and a month.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 15:31 IST
