CBI questioning Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna in land-for-jobs case

Days after serving a notice of questioning to former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday reached her residence in Patna to question her in connection with its probe into the “land for jobs” case.

Reacting to the development, AAP president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that targetting and harassing Opposition leaders was wrong, news agency PTI reported.

CBI had booked former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in a fresh case of corruption in May last year. The agency had named as many as 16 people, including Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and the beneficiaries of the entire process, as accused in its FIR.

In January, CBI also got a prosecution sanction from the Central government against Lalu Yadav and also submitted the sanction before a Delhi court. Officials said they had applied for a sanction last year. Prosecution sanction from the competent authority is a prerequisite for the special court to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the agency.

The case, according to the central probe agency, is based on allegations that Lalu Prasad allegedly took land plots as a bribe to give jobs to people when he was the railways’ minister in the UPA government.

In October last year, the agency had filed a chargesheet against Lalu, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharti, among 16 accused. Agency sources said those chargesheeted also include two senior Indian Railways officials, apart from the beneficiaries of the “irregular” employment.

Those chargesheeted also include Sowmya Raghavan, the then GM, Railways; Kamal Deep Mainrai, the then CPO, Railways; alleged beneficiaries appointed as Railways substitutes Rajkumar Singh, Mithlesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Vikas Kumar, and Abhishek Kumar; and alleged middlemen Ravindra Rai, Kiran Devi, Akhileshwar Singh and Ramashish Singh.

“During the investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives. This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates submitted false attested documents with the Ministry of Railways,” an official said.

According to CBI, Lalu Yadav’s family acquired over 1 lakh sq ft of land in this way for a meagre Rs 26 lakh when the then circle rate puts the cumulative value of the land at over Rs 4.39 crore.