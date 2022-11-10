Lalu’s daughter Roshni to donate a kidney to her father

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya will donate one of her kidneys to her father, who is set to undergo a transplant in Singapore.

“I am feeling very blessed to donate my kidney to papa,” Singapore-based Rohini told The Indian Express. The transplant is likely to take place later this month.

The RJD chief, who has long been suffering from renal complications, was in Singapore last month for check-ups.

Rohini is the second of seven daughters of Lalu and Rabri Devi — both former Bihar chief ministers.

An RJD leader said: “As Lalu Prasad has been suffering from several health complications, including heart ailments, the kidney transplant will surely give him longevity. He has already undergone two major heart surgeries in 2014 and 2016.”

Even though Lalu has been out of active politics since 2013, he continues to remain the guiding force of the party. He still plays a key role in ticket distribution during elections.

During a recent RJD meet in Delhi, Lalu authorised younger son and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to speak on policy matters, reinforcing Tejashwi’s position as Lalu’s political heir.

Among his daughters, only eldest daughter Misa Bharti has been active in politics and is in her second term as a Rajya Sabha MP.

His elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

Lalu is out on bail in the fodder scam cases.