Tejashwi Yadav responds to his brother’s claim that Lalu is being held hostage

After former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that his father and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is being held hostage in Delhi, his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, stated that such claims don’t match his father’s “stature”, who was once the chief minister of Bihar.

On Saturday, Tej Pratap claimed that despite Lalu’s release from jail nearly a year ago, he is being “held hostage in Delhi” by those who dream of becoming RJD’s national chief.

“My father is unwell. There are 4-5 people in the party who’ve seen the dream of becoming Rashtriya Janata Dal’s national chief. He was released nearly a year ago from jail but is being held hostage in Delhi,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, responding to his brother’s allegations, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, Tejashwi, stated Sunday, “Lalu Ji had been the chief minister of Bihar for a long time. He even got LK Advani arrested. These things don’t match with his stature.”

This comes amid tensions within the RJD party, following a purported fallout between the two brothers. Tejashwi, last month, in what is being seen as a message to Tej Pratap, said that everyone has to “follow party discipline”.

Reportedly feeling sidelined in the party, Tej Pratap in September launched a new organisation — Chhatra Janshakti Parishad — which is said to be parallel to Chhatra RJD, the party’s students’ wing. Tej Pratap is also reportedly not on good terms with Jagdanand Singh, the state unit president. This had prompted Singh to quit his position. He was, however, persuaded by Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi to retain the post.